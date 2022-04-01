How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the NBA with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.7.

The Suns are 37-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 114-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 27.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 20.4 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Cameron Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 30.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 123.2 points, 50.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 125.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), JaVale McGee: out (illness), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).