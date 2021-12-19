How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Portland takes on Memphis after Lillard's 43-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (12-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Damian Lillard scored 43 points in the Trail Blazers’ 125-116 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Grizzlies have gone 15-6 against Western Conference teams. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.5 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 8.9 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are 6-14 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup on Dec. 16. Desmond Bane scored 23 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lillard is averaging 22.8 points and 7.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 113.2 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

Trail Blazers: Cody Zeller: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Tony Snell: out (personal).