How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes on Portland, seeks 5th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (24-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (41-18, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Portland trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 28-11 in conference games. Memphis is seventh in the league with 25.4 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.8.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-24 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 14-23 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers won 105-100 in the last meeting on Dec. 19. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 32 points, and Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging 7.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 14.7 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 123.9 points, 52.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: out (ankle), Xavier Tillman: out (thigh), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (elbow), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).