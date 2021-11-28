 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass for 50% OFF through Cyber Monday. Get the rest of the season for just $99.99.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Sacramento visits Memphis after overtime win against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (8-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Memphis Grizzlies after the Kings took down the Los Angeles Lakers 141-137 in overtime.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 in Western Conference games. Memphis gives up 116.4 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Kings are 6-9 in Western Conference play. Sacramento allows 112.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Buddy Hield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.