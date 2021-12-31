How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KMYS, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: San Antonio visits Memphis following Morant's 41-point showing

San Antonio Spurs (14-19, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Ja Morant scored 41 points in the Grizzlies’ 104-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies are 18-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Yves Pons shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Spurs are 8-14 in conference games. San Antonio ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 49.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (health and safety protocols), Devontae Cacok: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).