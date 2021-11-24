 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Raptors

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (8-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Toronto. He’s ninth in the NBA scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-3 at home. Memphis gives up 114.9 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Raptors are 6-4 on the road. Toronto has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.6 points. Morant is averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Gary Trent Jr. is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hamstring), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (groin).

Raptors: OG Anunoby: day to day (hip), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf).

