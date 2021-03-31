How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports Southeast

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Fox Sports Southeast, and Bally Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (which used to be Fox Sports Tennessee), while in Utah, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Southeast – this is your only option to stream Grizzlies games on your local RSN all year long.

Can You Still Stream Bally Sports Southeast on Fox Sports Go?

Sinclair has launched a new streaming app replacing Fox Sports Go called the Bally Sports App. The new app, which launched on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

What Channel Numbers are Bally Sports Southeast?

With the changeover from Fox Sports Southeast to Bally Sports Southeast, the channel numbers remain the same.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option