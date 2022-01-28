How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis against Utah after 41-point game

Utah Jazz (30-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-17, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Utah Jazz after Ja Morant scored 41 points in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 118-110 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Grizzlies are 25-11 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks eighth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 108.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Jazz are 19-9 in conference play. Utah is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from deep. Elijah Hughes paces the Jazz shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 119-118 in the last matchup on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Morant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Mike Conley is averaging 14 points and 5.3 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 106.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: out (health protocols), Tyus Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (calf), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion).