How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant and the Grizzlies face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (34-17, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Washington Wizards. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 18-9 at home. Memphis leads the league with 16.9 fast break points per game led by Morant averaging 4.4.

The Wizards are 10-13 in road games. Washington gives up 110.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 115-87 in the last matchup on Nov. 5. Montrezl Harrell led the Wizards with 18 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Bradley Beal is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: out (health protocols), Tyus Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Wizards: None listed.