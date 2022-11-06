How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards Game Online on November 6, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only way to watch Grizzlies games this season.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Washington aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 14-27 on the road last season. The Wizards averaged 6.4 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring).