How to Watch Alabama vs. Memphis Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Memphis Tigers face the #9 Alabama Crimson Tide from FedExForum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Memphis vs. Alabama game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Alabama game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on fuboTV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Alabama game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Alabama game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on Sling TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Alabama game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Alabama game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Alabama game.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Alabama on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Alabama game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Alabama vs. Memphis Game Preview: No. 6 Bama puts streak on line vs Memphis

No. 6 Alabama (8-1) vs. Memphis (5-4)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Memphis. Alabama is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Memphis lost 74-72 to Murray State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Memphis’ Jalen Duren has averaged 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and three blocks while DeAndre Williams has put up 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Crimson Tide, Jaden Shackelford has averaged 19.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jahvon Quinerly has put up 15.1 points and 4.3 assists.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Shackelford has connected on 45.6 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Crimson Tide. Memphis has 47 assists on 73 field goals (64.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Alabama has assists on 51 of 94 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.8 free throws per game.

