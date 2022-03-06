 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Memphis Tigers face the #14 Houston Cougars from FedExForum. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

The Memphis vs. Houston game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on fuboTV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Houston game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Houston game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Houston game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Houston game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Houston game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Houston game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Houston on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Houston game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Memphis vs. Houston Live Stream

Houston vs. Memphis Game Preview: No. 14 Houston takes on Memphis after White's 26-point game

Houston Cougars (26-5, 15-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston faces the Memphis Tigers after Fabian White Jr. scored 26 points in Houston’s 84-46 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 at home. Memphis is eighth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 15-2 in AAC play. Houston averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Memphis won the last meeting 69-59 on Feb. 12. Landers Nolley II scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Lomax is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Duren is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. White is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.