How to Watch Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the #9 Memphis Tigers face the Iowa State Cyclones from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Memphis vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Preview: Memphis, Iowa State meet in Brooklyn

Iowa State (5-0) vs. Memphis (5-0)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State and Memphis will meet in a postseason game in Brooklyn. Memphis earned a 69-61 win over Virginia Tech in its most recent game, while Iowa State emerged with an 82-70 win against Xavier in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State has relied heavily on its seniors. Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, George Conditt IV and Aljaz Kunc have combined to account for 52 percent of all Cyclones points this season.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Brockington has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cyclones have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Memphis has an assist on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) across its previous three games while Iowa State has assists on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cyclones 27th among Division I teams. Memphis has turned the ball over on 26.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 350th, nationally).