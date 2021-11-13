 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Memphis Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #12 Memphis Tigers face the North Carolina Central Eagles from FedExForum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Memphis Tigers vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

The Memphis vs. North Carolina Central game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Memphis Game Preview: No. 12 Memphis faces NC Central

NC Central (0-1) vs. No. 12 Memphis (1-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Memphis hosts NC Central in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.7 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 75.5 points per contest on their way to an 8-3 record against non-AAC competition. NC Central went 1-3 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

