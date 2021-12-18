 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Memphis Tigers face the #18 Tennessee Volunteers from Bridgestone Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The Memphis vs. Tennessee game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on fuboTV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on Sling TV?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Tennessee game. You would be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Tennessee game.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Tennessee on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Tennessee game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Preview: Memphis faces tough test vs No. 18 Tennessee

Memphis (6-4) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (8-2)

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee presents a tough challenge for Memphis. Memphis has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Tennessee is coming off a 96-52 win over South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler has averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 assists while Santiago Vescovi has put up 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals. For the Tigers, Jalen Duren has averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while DeAndre Williams has put up 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Chandler has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last five games. Chandler has accounted for 32 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Tennessee’s Vescovi has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 10 of 27 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Tennessee has an assist on 61 of 86 field goals (70.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Memphis has assists on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 21st-highest rate in the country. Memphis has turned the ball over on 25 percent of its possessions (ranked 356th among Division I teams).

