How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Memphis Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #11 Memphis Tigers face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from FedExForum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Memphis Tigers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on ESPN+?

You can watch the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Memphis vs. Western Kentucky on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Memphis vs. Western Kentucky game.

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Memphis Game Preview: No. 11 Memphis battles WKU

Western Kentucky (1-2) vs. No. 11 Memphis (3-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Memphis hosts Western Kentucky in an early season matchup. Memphis won at home against Saint Louis 90-74 on Tuesday, while Western Kentucky fell 75-64 to South Carolina on Sunday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Western Kentucky has leaned on senior leadership while Memphis has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Hilltoppers, seniors Jairus Hamilton, Josh Anderson, Jaylen Butz and Luke Frampton have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Jalen Duren, Emoni Bates and Josh Minott have combined to score 42 percent of all Memphis points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dayvion McKnight has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Western Kentucky’s Hamilton has made 38.9 percent of his 18 3-point attempts this season, and is 7 for 18 over the last three games. For Memphis, Bates has connected on 50 percent of his 18 attempts from deep and is 9 for 18 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has scored 89.7 points per game and allowed 63.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 31.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

