How to Watch ‘Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In a fascinating new docuseries, viewers will discover a major link between the Menendez brothers and the boy band, Menudo. Their lives and stories might seem worlds apart, but there may be something that brings them closer than the public ever realized. The three episodes of “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” detail each side of their unique experiences and reveal what they have to do with each other. Tune in to the series, which begins streaming on Tuesday, May 2 only on Peacock . All three parts premiere simultaneously, so you can watch them all on the same day. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed'

The highly-anticipated true crime series delves deep into the link between the Menendez brothers and one former member of Menudo. Lyle and Erik Menendez are currently behind bars serving life sentences after being convicted of murdering their parents, José and Kitty, in 1989. Decades ago, the brothers made accusations against their father but didn’t have the necessary proof.

That’s where one former member of Menudo comes in. He has the opportunity to corroborate Erik and Lyle’s accusations based on his own experience with José many years ago. Not only will this allow the Menudo band member to seek justice, but it may help Erik and Lyle in this highly publicized case. Will this change the outcome for everyone involved? Tune in to find out.

