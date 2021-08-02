2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals - USA vs. Spain Live Without Cable

After a rough start, the USA Men’s basketball team is officially in the knockout round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic basketball tournament. Their first opponent is Spain, the second-ranked team in the FIBA rankings and one full of NBA talent. Can the American men hold off the Spaniards and move onto the next round? Or will their disappointing run end in further suffering?

How to Watch The US Men’s Basketball Team vs. Spain at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Tuesday, August 3 at 12:40 AM ET (Live), 3 PM ET (Delay)

TV: Peacock (Live) and/or NBC (Tape Delay)

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock Premium

You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

This year’s team is led by Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant, Portland Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard, Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker, and Khris Middleton and Jrue Holliday of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The roster has had some shake-ups due to COVID-19 protocols, but the 2021 team should be able to capture gold.

However, the road to the Games has been shaky, and the men have lost two consecutive exhibition games to Australia and Nigeria. Americans hope that, when the games really matter, their team will show up and conduct business as usual — which always seems to end in a gold medal.

US Men’s Basketball Team Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Monday, August 2 Quarterfinals Live 12:40 AM - 2 AM Peacock Sign Up Monday, August 2 Quarterfinals Replay 3 PM ET - 5 PM ET NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the US Men’s Basketball Team vs. Spain at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options