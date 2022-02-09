2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch Nathan Chen in Men’s Figure Skating Medal Event Live Online Without Cable

Yesterday, U.S. men’s figure skater Nathan Chen had a record-setting performance in the short program, and tonight he goes for the gold medal on NBC’s prime time Olympics broadcast on Wednesday, February 9 at 8:30 PM ET. Watch live online with a subscription to Peacock or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Men’s Figure Skating

What to Expect During the Final Men’s Singles Free Skate

The two-time Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru and the red-hot U.S. skater Nathan Chen — who won the last three world championships — had an intense showdown yesterday during their performances. It doesn’t get much better than once-in-a-generation athletes going head to head right in front of our very eyes.

While Chen set a new record of 113.97 points without breaking a sweat he still wants to put the “disastrous” (his words) short program performance from four years ago behind him. Hanyu, however, has proven Olympic success and has plans to unleash a quadruple axel that has never been landed in competition.

Americans are betting on 22-year-old Nathan Chen who has established himself as the clear favorite and the best chance for the U.S. to win an individual medal.

How to Stream Men’s Figure Skating Medal Event Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Figure Skating Medal Event on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

