How to Watch Men’s Olympic Golf Live for Free in 4K

Looking to watch Olympic golf live in 4K? All four rounds will be available in ultra-high definition on the Golf Channel. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 4K Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Wednesday, July 28 - Saturday, July 31

TV: Golf Channel (LIVE)

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The American golf team includes Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. Due to a positive Covid-19 test, DeChambeau can no longer compete, and he was replaced with Patrick Reed. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch the Golf Channel, but only fuboTV and YouTube TV allow for 4K viewing.

Men’s Golf Olympics 4K TV Schedule

How to Stream Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Golf at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But remember, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV do NOT offer 4K.

All Live TV Streaming Options