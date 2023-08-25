How to Watch Meridian Senior vs. Mountain View High School Football Game Live Online Without Cable

It is the battle of Meridian, Idaho as the Meridian Warriors head across town to take on the Mountain View High School Mavericks in a matchup between two of Idaho’s top ten schools. The Warriors are already 0-1 on the season following a season-opening loss, can they avoid falling to 0-2? Find out this Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT on NFHS Network. You can watch Meridian Senior vs. Mountain View High School and the rest of the 2023 high school football season live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Meridian Senior vs. Mountain View High School

Meridian Senior High Shool started their season early but unfortunately dropped that first game to Eagle High 36-33. Now, they head to Mountain View for a non-conference game against the Mavericks. However, Meridian defeated Mountain Valley twice last season — first in Week 1, then in the playoffs — en route to a deep playoff run. 24/7 Sports calls Meridian ATH Rylie Byington one of the best players in the state.

For the Mountain View Mavericks, this is a season of redemption. They’re trying to shake off a 5-loss season last year and make a play for a state championship. Keep your eyes on interior offensive lineman Aiden McGinnis who is attracting some collegiate buzz. He’s currently unsigned but at 6’3”, 265 pounds, he’d be a great asset to any offensive line. If it comes down to the wire, Mountain View’s kicker Martin Connington, the sixth-ranked player in the state according to 24/7 Sports, might seal the deal. He’ll kick for Boise State next season.

