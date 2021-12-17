How to Watch Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Shows Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Metallica celebrates its 40th anniversary with a pair of shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and Amazon Prime Video is your place to watch it all unfold live. You can watch James, Kirk, Robert, and Lars tear it down with hits like “Master of Puppets,” “Battery,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Wherever I May Roam,” and “Enter Sandman,” on Friday, December 17 at 9 PM ET and Sunday, December 19, live on Amazon Prime Video.
How to Watch Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Concert Live
- When: Friday, December 17 and Sunday, December 19 at 9 PM ET
- Streaming: Watch with Amazon Prime Video
About Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Shows
As part of a partnership with The Coda Collection, Metallica streaming its 40th Anniversary shows from the Chase Center in San Francisco for free on December 17 and 19 will start at 9 PM PST / 12 AM EST / 6 AM CET / 2 PM JST. No matter where you are those nights – or depending on your timezone, the following day – you’ll be able to watch live from home or on mobile via Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Prime Video (with or without Prime on-demand viewing Membership). The shows will then be made available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing in 2022.
In between shows during the weekend, you can continue your virtual 40th-anniversary experience with the “SF Takeover Film Fest,” including Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México at the Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel. The 40th anniversary live stream and films are just the beginning as The Coda Collection will include a full slate of concert films, documentaries, and other nuggets, all airing on the channel exclusively throughout 2022. We’ll be joining an impressive array of artists, including the Foo Fighters, Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, and many more featured on the streaming service.
This is the second concert streaming event hosted by Amazon Prime Video. It follows the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert that aired on December 9.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.
The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.