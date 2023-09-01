How to Watch Miami Central vs. Bishop Gorman High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The Miami Central Rockets will be escaping the potentially dangerous weather situation in Florida this week, as they travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to face the Bishop Gorman Gaels on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. The game will pit the second-ranked high school in the nation (Gorman) against the sixth-ranked, and fans can watch all the action with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Miami Central vs. Bishop Gorman

Miami Central hasn’t seen any game action so far this season, but it’s an incredibly talented group of kids. The team has won four straight Florida state championships. It boasts an elite front seven on defense, led by defensive tackle Armondo Blount. It’ll be a tough group for any team to get past, even after a cross-country flight from Miami, FL to Las Vegas.

But Bishop Gorman won last year’s national high school football championship, and has surpassed the 60-point mark in both of its games this year. Quarterback Micah Alejado has the team in fine form already and is ready to lead the Gaels back to the promised land and compete for another national championship in 2023.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

