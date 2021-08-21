 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Miami Dolphins face the Atlanta Falcons from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on WAGA and WFOR, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

In Miami the game is streaming on WFOR, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on WAGA, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Atlanta

WFXG (FOX/54 - Augusta GA)
WGXA (ABC/24.2 - Macon GA)
WXTX (FOX/54 - Columbus GA)
WTOC (CBS/11 - Savannah)
WALB (NBC/10 - Albany GA)
WBRC (FOX/6 - Birmingham)
WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville AL)
WSFA (NBC/12 - Montgomery AL)
WDFX (FOX/34 - Dothan AL)

Miami

WPEC (CBS/12 - West Palm Beach)
WBBH (NBC/2 - Fort Myers)
WFTV (ABC/9 - Orlando)
KHII (My/9 - Honolulu)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WAGA (Fox)--
WFOR (CBS)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Sling TV

Price: $35

