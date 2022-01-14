How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Young and the Hawks face the Heat

Atlanta Hawks (17-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Miami Heat. Young ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Heat are 17-7 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Dewayne Dedmon shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 4-4 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta has a 7-17 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 13 the Heat won 115-91 led by 21 points from Tyler Herro, while John Collins scored 16 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists. Cameron Reddish is shooting 37.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (conditioning), Markieff Morris: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).