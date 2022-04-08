How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Heat

Atlanta Hawks (42-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (52-28, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Heat are 12-2 against the rest of their division. Miami ranks third in the NBA giving up just 105.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Hawks are 9-6 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 110-108 in the last matchup on Jan. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 64.3% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 28.3 points and 9.7 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (ankle), Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), Kyle Lowry: day to day (rest).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).