How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Round 1: Game 1 Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

The game is also available on TNT, which is airing the game nationally, including in Miami and Atlanta, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Miami went 3-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Heat won the last regular season meeting 113-109 on April 9 led by 24 points from Bam Adebayo, while Trae Young scored 35 points for the Hawks.

The Heat are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

The Hawks are 9-7 against the rest of the division. Atlanta has a 21-28 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (calf), Bam Adebayo: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).