How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game 2 Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The game is also available on TNT, which is airing the game nationally, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami hosts Atlanta with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7.5; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 115-91 on April 17 led by 27 points from Duncan Robinson, while Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points for the Hawks.

The Heat are 13-3 in division games. Miami scores 110.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-7 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Robinson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back).