How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game 5 Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami tries to clinch series in game 5

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five. The Heat won the last matchup 110-86 on April 24 led by 36 points from Jimmy Butler, while De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points for the Hawks.

The Heat have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami ranks fourth in the NBA giving up only 105.6 points per game while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Hawks are 26-26 in conference play. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from downtown. Gorgui Dieng leads the Hawks shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back).