How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Celtics to face Heat on the road

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics.

Miami finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference play and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat averaged 108.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.

Boston went 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (right ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Max Strus: out (knee).

Celtics: None listed.