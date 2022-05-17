How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 1 Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Miami, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, if you live outside the country, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat open Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 205.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics to begin the Eastern Conference finals. Boston went 2-1 against Miami during the regular season. The Heat won the last regular season matchup 106-98 on March 30. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points.

The Heat are 35-17 in conference play. Miami is eighth in the NBA with 25.5 assists per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Heat averaging 7.5.

The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 29.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Grant Williams is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).