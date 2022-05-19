How to Watch Eastern Conference Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 2 Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

When: Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Miami, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, if you live outside the country, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Herro and the Heat host Boston with 1-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -4; over/under is 206

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 118-107 on May 18 led by 41 points from Jimmy Butler, while Jayson Tatum scored 29 points for the Celtics.

The Heat have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.0 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Celtics are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 29.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.3 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 107.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (foot), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).