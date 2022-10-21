Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Boston, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston and outside of Miami, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN in Boston.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Boston visits Miami for conference showdown

Boston Celtics (1-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Boston in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Miami finished 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 8.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Boston finished 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).