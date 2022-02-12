How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat face the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (29-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (36-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -4.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Heat are 22-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon leads the Heat with 6.2 boards.

The Nets are 20-11 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Heat won 106-93 led by 24 points from Bam Adebayo, while Kevin Durant scored 25 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points and four assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Patty Mills is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 13.5 points. Kyrie Irving is shooting 41.7% and averaging 25.0 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Nets: 0-10, averaging 106.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Caleb Martin: out (achilles), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: out (knee).

Nets: Nic Claxton: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle).