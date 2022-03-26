How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami hosts Brooklyn after Irving's 43-point showing

Brooklyn Nets (38-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (47-27, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -1; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the Miami Heat after Kyrie Irving scored 43 points in the Nets’ 132-120 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat are 30-15 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks seventh in the league with 25.5 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.6.

The Nets have gone 26-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Patty Mills averaging 2.3.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 113-107 in the last matchup on March 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.2 points. Bam Adebayo is shooting 60.5% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Mills averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant is averaging 31.2 points, seven rebounds and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (toe), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (rest), Duncan Robinson: day to day (achilles), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Goran Dragic: day to day (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).