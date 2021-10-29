How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte vs. Miami Game Preview: Charlotte plays Miami, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Miami aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

Miami went 40-31 overall and 6-6 in Southeast Division play a season ago. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall and 8-4 in Southeast Division play during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (right knee), Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle).