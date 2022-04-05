How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami plays Charlotte, seeks 5th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (40-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (51-28, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Heat are 33-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is the league leader shooting 37.7% from downtown, led by PJ Tucker shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 6-7 against Southeast Division teams. Charlotte is third in the league scoring 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.6.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 111-107 in overtime on Feb. 18, with Kyle Lowry scoring 25 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is shooting 44.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Heat. Lowry is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 22.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: P.J. Tucker: out (knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (ankle), Jimmy Butler: out (toe), Gabe Vincent: out (toe).

Hornets: None listed.