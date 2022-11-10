 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Online on November 10, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Charlotte plays Miami on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -10.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Miami looking to end its four-game road slide.

Miami finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Heat averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 8-8 in Southeast Division games and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 8.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Udonis Haslem: day to day (personal), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Omer Yurtseven: day to day (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

