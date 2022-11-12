How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, while in Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami hosts Charlotte following overtime win against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat’s 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 1-3 in division play. Charlotte is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 117-112 in overtime on Nov. 11, with Jimmy Butler scoring 35 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Strus is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 14.2 points. Butler is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. P.J. Washington is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 104.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (ankle), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad).