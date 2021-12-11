How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Miami

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (17-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (15-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat. DeRozan ranks fourth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Heat are 9-5 in conference matchups. Miami ranks eighth in the league with 24.8 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.8.

The Bulls are 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the league scoring 14.2 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Nov. 28. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.8 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 102.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 109.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: day to day (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Alex Caruso: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Coby White: out (covid-19), Matt Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).