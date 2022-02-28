 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat play the Bulls on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (39-22, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (40-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into a matchup with Chicago as winners of three games in a row.

The Heat are 25-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.4 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Bulls are 24-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is ninth in the league scoring 13.1 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 118-92 on Dec. 12. Duncan Robinson scored 26 points points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (back).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.