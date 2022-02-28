How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat play the Bulls on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (39-22, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (40-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into a matchup with Chicago as winners of three games in a row.

The Heat are 25-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.4 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Bulls are 24-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is ninth in the league scoring 13.1 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 118-92 on Dec. 12. Duncan Robinson scored 26 points points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (back).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).