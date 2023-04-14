Where to Watch the Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Online Tonight: TV Channels, Free Streaming, & Start Time

After securing a victory on the road, the Chicago Bulls remain in contention for the #8 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. They play again tonight, Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT, against the Miami Heat who lost in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls (Game 5 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament)

When : Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)

In Miami, Chicago, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls for Free?

TNT is not available to stream online for free, but there are some free live-TV streaming trial options available. Of those who offer a free trial, DIRECTV STREAM is the only service that offers TNT. It also comes with ESPN, which airs Game 6 at 9:30 PM EDT tonight to decide the Western Conference’s #8 playoff seed.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

For those who don’t want to go that route, Sling is the cheapest option of the live-tv streamers. Hulu Live TV also offers TNT, but is less of a deal unless you already pay for ESPN+ or Disney+ and you want to consolidate. YouTube TV is the most expensive option without a free trial.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

All Live TV Streaming Services

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Game 5 of the NBA Play-In Tournament

Broadcast Time: Friday, April 14 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

Location: Miami, FL

Teams: Chicago Bulls (40-42, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls meet for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Heat have gone 24-28 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 14-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 27-25 in conference matchups. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.4 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

Vucevic is averaging 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 21.9 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: