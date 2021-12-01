How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Garland, Cavaliers to visit Butler, Heat

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

The Heat have gone 7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Butler averaging 3.2.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

Garland is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 100.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Tyler Herro: out (soreness).

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).