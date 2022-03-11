How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami hosts Cleveland after Garland's 41-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-23, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cavaliers’ 127-124 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat are 28-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami scores 109.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 23-16 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 103.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Heat 105-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 14. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and PJ Tucker led the Heat with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Garland is averaging 21 points and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 73.8% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Jimmy Butler: out (illness), Caleb Martin: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (foot).