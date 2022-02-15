How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Dallas plays Miami after Doncic's 45-point game

Dallas Mavericks (33-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Mavericks’ 99-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat are 19-6 in home games. Miami leads the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6% from downtown, led by Dewayne Dedmon shooting 51.6% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 13-13 on the road. Dallas scores 106.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 125-110 on Nov. 2. Tyler Herro scored 25 points points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13 points and 8.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Doncic is scoring 27.2 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.4 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Marquese Chriss: day to day (knee).