How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Miami

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (9-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (13-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Heat are 6-1 in home games. Miami is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 2-6 on the road. Denver is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-96 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 51.9% and averaging 23.6 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Tyler Herro: day to day (soreness).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: day to day (ankle), Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).