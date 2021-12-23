How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami takes home win streak into matchup with Detroit

Detroit Pistons (5-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (19-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Heat play Detroit.

The Heat are 13-7 against conference opponents. Miami is third in the NBA allowing only 103.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Pistons are 4-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 109.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Heat 100-90 in their last matchup on Dec. 19. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 26 points, and Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.6 points. Kyle Lowry is averaging 16.5 points and 9.8 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (leg), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Killian Hayes: out (illness), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).