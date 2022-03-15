How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Detroit takes on Miami, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (18-50, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (45-24, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of three straight games.

The Heat have gone 29-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 2.5.

The Pistons are 14-27 in conference matchups. Detroit is 9-23 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 24 the Heat won 115-112 led by 29 points from Tyler Herro, while Trey Lyles scored 28 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is shooting 44.1% and averaging 20.9 points for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Saddiq Bey is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Cade Cunningham is shooting 44.4% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe), Caleb Martin: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Rodney McGruder: day to day (hamstring), Chris Smith: day to day (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Killian Hayes: day to day (adductor), Isaiah Stewart: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (finger).