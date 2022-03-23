How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Golden State takes on Miami, looks to end 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (47-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (47-25, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Miami.

The Heat are 26-9 in home games. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon paces the Heat with 5.9 boards.

The Warriors have gone 18-16 away from home. Golden State is sixth in the league scoring 14.3 fast break points per game led by Klay Thompson averaging 3.3.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Heat 115-108 in their last matchup on Jan. 4. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 32 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (toe), Victor Oladipo: day to day (back).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (shoulder).