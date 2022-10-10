How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Live Online on October 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets
- When: Monday, October 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-